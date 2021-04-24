Embattled producer Scott Rudin resigns from Broadway League

Matt Sayles/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Film and theater producer Scott Rudin is resigning from the powerful Broadway League as he faces allegations of decades of abusive and violent behavior.

“I know apologizing is not, by any means, enough," Rudin, whose credits include “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “The Book of Mormon” and a revival of “West Side Story,” wrote this week in an email to The New York Times. “In stepping back, I intend to work on my issues and do so fully aware that many will feel that this is too little and too late.”