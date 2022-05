ELKO, Nev. (AP) — An Elko County jury has found a 20-year-old man guilty of first-degree murder and sexual assault with a deadly weapon in the death of a Spring Creek teenager two years ago.

The same jury will return to district court Monday for the penalty phase after convicting Bryce Dickey Thursday in the killing of 16-year-old Gabrielle “Britney” Ujaky, the Elko Daily Free Press reported.