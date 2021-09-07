Elizabeth Holmes' trial to dissect downfall of a tech star MICHAEL LIEDTKE, AP Technology Writer Sep. 7, 2021 Updated: Sep. 7, 2021 12:54 p.m.
Just six years ago, Elizabeth Holmes seemed destined to fulfill her dream of becoming Silicon Valley's next superstar. She was the subject of business magazine cover stories describing her as the youngest self-made female billionaire in history, former President Bill Clinton was reverently quizzing her about her thoughts on technology, and then Vice President Joe Biden was hailing her ideas as an inspiration.
Now Holmes is about to head into a San Jose, California, courtroom to defend herself against criminal allegations depicting her as the devious mastermind of a fraud that duped wealthy investors, former U.S. government officials and patients whose lives were endangered by a blood-testing technology that never came close to fulfilling her bold promises.
MICHAEL LIEDTKE