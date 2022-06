RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A safety mandate to reduce or eliminate space between elevator doors and landing doors inside North Carolina vacation cottages or similar short-term rentals needs one more affirmative vote to receive final General Assembly approval.

The requirement is contained in the measure called “Weston’s Law,” named in memory of a 7-year-old Ohio boy who died last summer when he became trapped between the elevator car and elevator shaft at a rental home on the northern Outer Banks.