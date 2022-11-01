Electronic health records firm to pay $45M for false claims

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Florida-based health records company has agreed to pay $45 million to resolve allegations that it improperly generated sales and caused users to report inaccurate information, the U.S. attorney's office in Vermont announced Tuesday.
The government alleges in the civil case that Modernizing Medicine Inc., of Boca Raton, violated the False Claims Act and the anti-kickback statute through three marketing programs that increased its business and that of a laboratory company it was working with.