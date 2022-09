GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — An election worker in the Grand Rapids area was charged with two crimes after a witness reported seeing him place a USB flash drive into an electronic poll book at the close of the Aug. 2 primary, authorities said Wednesday.

The incident had no impact on election results in a Gaines Township precinct, though it was “extremely egregious and incredibly alarming,” Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons said.