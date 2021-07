GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (AP) — The nonprofit restoring a historic Black church in Massachusetts where civil rights activist W.E.B. Du Bois once attended services has received a grant worth almost $500,000.

The National Park Service grant announced by the Upper Housatonic Valley Natural Heritage Area on Thursday will help toward the rehabilitation of the Clinton A.M.E. Zion Church in Great Barrington, The Berkshire Eagle reported.