Ecuador: Agreement ends 18 days of strikes June 30, 2022 Updated: June 30, 2022 3:51 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of6 Indigenous leader Leonidas Iza waits for the start of a dialogue session with the government, with Catholic Church representatives as mediador, at the Episcopal Conference headquarters in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, June 30, 2022. The two groups are discussing solutions that could lead to the end of a strike over gas prices that has paralyzed parts of the country for two weeks. Dolores Ochoa/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Indigenous leader Leonidas Iza speaks during a dialogue session with the government, with Catholic Church representatives as mediador, at the Episcopal Conference headquarters in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, June 30, 2022. The two groups are discussing solutions that could lead to the end of a strike over gas prices that has paralyzed parts of the country for two weeks. Sitting, from left, are Indigenous leaders Eustaquio Toala and Marlon Vargas, and Monsignor David de la Torre. Dolores Ochoa/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Government representative Francisco Jimenez, far right, and Indigenous leaders, from left, Eustaquio Toala, Leonidas Iza and Marlon Vargas, sit on opposite sides of Catholic Church representatives during a dialogue session at the Episcopal Conference headquarters in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, June 30, 2022. The two groups are discussing solutions that could lead to the end of a strike over gas prices that has paralyzed parts of the country for two weeks. Church leaders are, from left, Monsignors David de la Torre, Luis Cabrera, and Alfredo Espinoza. Dolores Ochoa/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Government representative Francisco Jimenez waves as he arrives for a dialogue session with Indigenous leaders, from left, sitting, Eustaquio Toala, Leonidas Iza and Marlon Vargas, as Catholic Church representatives serve as mediator at the Episcopal Conference headquarters in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, June 30, 2022. The two groups are discussing solutions that could lead to the end of a strike over gas prices that has paralyzed parts of the country for two weeks. Sitting far right is Monsignor Alfredo Espinoza. Dolores Ochoa/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador’s government and the country’s main Indigenous group reached an agreement Thursday to end 18 days of often-violent strikes that had virtually paralyzed the country.
The deal, which includes a decrease in the price of fuel and other concessions, was signed by Government Minister Francisco Jiménez, Indigenous leader Leonidas Iza and the head of the Episcopal Conference, Monsignor Luis Cabrera, who acted as mediator.