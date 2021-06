LA GRANDE, Ore. (AP) — Forest managers in northeast Oregon declared on Tuesday an early start to the 2021 fire season, with conditions resembling those that would be typical for mid-summer, as firefighters were containing two wildfires ignited by lightning in the region.

“We’ve been seeing fire conditions and behavior that is more indicative of mid to late July recently.” said Joe Hessel, the Oregon Department of Forestry's district forester for northeast Oregon.