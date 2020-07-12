Eagle Scout creates little pantries in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Like his three brothers, Ben Kelley has learned to fly like an eagle.

Kelley, who is one of a set of fraternal quadruplets, has completed his paperwork for becoming an Eagle Scout. The same rank is being achieved by his brothers, Aaron, Elijah and Ethan.

All four 18-year-olds will graduate July 19 from Northwest High School.

Ben’s Eagle Scout project consisted of building community food pantries outside four Grand Island churches נTrinity United Methodist, First-Faith United Methodist, Messiah Lutheran and Calvary Lutheran.

The Grand Island Independent reports the pantries are stocked with food, shampoo and other items.

People can drop off supplies they don’t need or pick up items they do need, Ben said. There is no cost.

Food donations are welcome from the public.

To stock the pantries, Ben held food drives at Hy-Vee and the Super Saver on Second Street.

An aluminum band is wrapped around each post to prevent rodents from invading the pantries.

The Kelley brothers are members of Troop 114, which is based at First-Faith United Methodist.

Even though Ben has not officially graduated from high school, he has already embarked on his career.

He started work at Anderson Ford in May of last year. He and his brother Aaron studied automotive technology at Career Pathways Institute. Aaron is working at Roe Buick.

The boys are the sons of Sean and Cindy Kelley.

Scouting has taught Ben survival and social skills.

He particularly enjoyed two trips to the annual Mount Rushmore Pilgrimage in South Dakota. One facet of that Scout experience is a 14-mile hike.

Ben has earned 32 Merit badges, including rifle, archery, shotgun, chess and winter survival.

Before obtaining their Eagles, Ben and Ethan have to hear back from the local committee. A board of review will be set up.

Elijah and Aaron have both passed their boards of review.

Ben, who owns a 2007 Chevy Cobalt, likes talking about cars.

He and Aaron replaced the cooling fan and installed a sway bar, timing chain and water pump.

On his own, he’s installed tie rods and a throttle body, replaced tires and headlights and done the front and rear brakes.

If the car ever breaks down in the wilderness, he has nothing to worry about. He can start a fire, and knows many survival skills