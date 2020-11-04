EXPLAINER: Why the AP called S. Carolina for Lindsey Graham

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, left, hugs his sister, Darline Graham Nordone, center, following his victory speech after winning another term in office on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, left, hugs his sister, Darline Graham Nordone, center, following his victory speech after winning another term in office on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Photo: Meg Kinnard, AP Photo: Meg Kinnard, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close EXPLAINER: Why the AP called S. Carolina for Lindsey Graham 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

WHY THE AP CALLED SOUTH CAROLINA FOR LINDSEY GRAHAM:

The Associated Press declared Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham the winner of South Carolina's Senate race at 9:35 p.m. EST, after an analysis of ballots statewide concluded there were not enough outstanding to allow Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison to catch up.

With 56% of the expected vote in, Graham led Harrison by nearly 13 percentage points.

Graham largely mirrored President Donald Trump's 2016 performance across the state, piling up significant margins. Votes for Harrison in the Democratic areas surrounding South Carolina's capital city of Columbia were not nearly enough for him to catch up.

Graham has represented South Carolina in the Senate since 2003.