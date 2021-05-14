EXPLAINER: Why is Gaza almost always mired in conflict? The Associated Press May 14, 2021 Updated: May 14, 2021 12:23 p.m.
1 of15 Palestinians inspect their destroyed houses following overnight Israeli airstrikes in town of Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip, Friday, May 14, 2021. Khalil Hamra/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Palestinians take shelter provided by the U.N. at a school after fleeing their homes from the overnight Israeli heavy missile strikes on their neighborhoods in the outskirts of Gaza City, Friday, May 14, 2021. Khalil Hamra/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Palestinians flee their homes after overnight Israeli heavy missile strikes on their neighborhoods in the outskirts of Gaza City, Friday, May 14, 2021. Khalil Hamra/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Palestinians inspect their destroyed houses following overnight Israeli airstrikes in town of Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip, Friday, May 14, 2021. Khalil Hamra/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Palestinians take shelter provided by the U.N. at a school after fleeing their homes from the overnight Israeli heavy missile strikes on their neighborhoods in the outskirts of Gaza City, Friday, May 14, 2021. Khalil Hamra/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Palestinian relatives mourn over the bodies of four brothers from the Tanani family that werer found under the rubble of a destroyed house following Israeli airstrikes in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza Strip, Friday, May 14, 2021. Khalil Hamra/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Palestinians inspect their destroyed houses following overnight Israeli airstrikes in town of Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip, Friday, May 14, 2021. Khalil Hamra/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Palestinians flee their homes after overnight Israeli heavy missile strikes on their neighborhoods in the outskirts of Gaza City, Friday, May 14, 2021. Khalil Hamra/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Palestinians inspect their destroyed houses following overnight Israeli airstrikes in town of Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip, Friday, May 14, 2021. Khalil Hamra/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Palestinians take shelter provided by the U.N. at a school after fleeing their homes from the overnight Israeli heavy missile strikes on their neighborhoods in the outskirts of Gaza City, Friday, May 14, 2021. Khalil Hamra/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Gaza Strip was pounded this week by hundreds of Israeli strikes from sea, land and air, while the enclave's militant Hamas rulers fired hundreds of rockets into Israel.
It's the fourth round of major conflict between Israel and Hamas since 2008, with the tiny enclave's more than 2 million Palestinian residents bearing the brunt of the deaths and the destruction.
Written By
The Associated Press