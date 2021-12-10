EXPLAINER: What's behind dual defense in Potter trial? STEPHEN GROVES, Associated Press Dec. 10, 2021 Updated: Dec. 10, 2021 3:33 p.m.
1 of9 In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Paul Engh questions a potential juror as Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over jury selection Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Potter is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. (Court TV, via AP, Pool) AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 In this image taken from video, defense attorney Earl Gray questions a potential juror as Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over jury selection Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn., in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright. (Court TV via AP, Pool) AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 In this image from video, Assistant Minnesota Attorney General Matthew Frank listens as Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu discusses jury instructions in court Monday Dec. 6, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV, via AP, Pool) AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 In this screen grab police body cam video is shown in court on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn., former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter reacts after a traffic stop in which Daunte Wright was shot on April 11, 2021. Potter is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. (Court TV, via AP, Pool) AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 In this screen grab from video, Mychal Johnson, former patrol sergeant at the Brooklyn Center Police Department, testifies as Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over court Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Potter is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. (Court TV, via AP, Pool) AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 In this screen grab from video, Brooklyn Center police Officer Anthony Luckey, testifies Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool) AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
Lawyers for the suburban Minneapolis police officer on trial for killing Black motorist Daunte Wright are arguing that she made a mistake by drawing her handgun instead of her Taser before she fatally shot him. But they're also arguing that she would have been justified in shooting him anyway.
Legal experts and attorneys following the case say it can be a bad idea to offer two defenses that may seem at odds — but not in this case. Lawyers for former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter — she resigned two days after killing Wright — have said repeatedly that Potter didn't consciously intend to pull her handgun from her holster. Their other argument is that Potter, 49, was entitled to use deadly force in order to prevent the 20-year-old Wright from driving off and potentially dragging one of her fellow officers with him.