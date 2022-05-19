EXPLAINER: What might happen to 100s of Ukrainian POWs? JAMEY KEATEN, Associated Press May 19, 2022 Updated: May 19, 2022 10:44 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of9 FILE - Ukrainian servicemen sit in a bus after they were evacuated from the besieged Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant, near a remand prison in Olyonivka, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Breaking its silence on prisoners of war, the Red Cross said Thursday, May 19, 2022 it has registered “hundreds” of Ukrainian prisoners of war who left the giant Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol after holding out in a weeks-long standoff with besieging Russian forces. Alexei Alexandrov/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 FILE - In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, shows Russian servicemen frisk Ukrainian servicemen as they are being evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine. Breaking its silence on prisoners of war, the Red Cross said Thursday, May 19, 2022 it has registered “hundreds” of Ukrainian prisoners of war who left the giant Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol after holding out in a weeks-long standoff with besieging Russian forces. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 FILE - In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Ukrainian servicemen leave the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine. Breaking its silence on prisoners of war, the Red Cross said Thursday, May 19, 2022 it has registered “hundreds” of Ukrainian prisoners of war who left the giant Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol after holding out in a weeks-long standoff with besieging Russian forces. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 FILE - Smoke rises from the Metallurgical Combine Azovstal in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022. Breaking its silence on prisoners of war, the Red Cross said Thursday, May 19, 2022 it has registered “hundreds” of Ukrainian prisoners of war who left the giant Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol after holding out in a weeks-long standoff with besieging Russian forces. AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 FILE - Red Cross staff drive by in their vehicles to the besieged Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant to observe the evacuation of Ukrainian servicemen from Azovstal steel plant, in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Breaking its silence on prisoners of war, the Red Cross said Thursday, May 19, 2022 it has registered “hundreds” of Ukrainian prisoners of war who left the giant Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol after holding out in a weeks-long standoff with besieging Russian forces. AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 FILE - A Russian military helicopter flies over buses with Ukrainian servicemen evacuated from the besieged Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant traveling to a prison in Olyonivka, territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Breaking its silence on prisoners of war, the Red Cross said Thursday, May 19, 2022 it has registered “hundreds” of Ukrainian prisoners of war who left the giant Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol after holding out in a weeks-long standoff with besieging Russian forces. Alexei Alexandrov/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
GENEVA (AP) — Breaking its recent silence on prisoners of war, the Red Cross said Thursday it has registered “hundreds” of Ukrainian prisoners of war who left the giant Azovstal steel plant in the southern city of Mariupol after holding out in a weeks-long standoff with besieging Russian forces.
The announcement by the International Committee of the Red Cross, which acts as a guardian of the Geneva Conventions that aim to limit “the barbarity of war,” came shortly after Russia's military said 1,730 Ukrainian troops at the steel mill have surrendered.