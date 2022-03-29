EXPLAINER: What is law critics have dubbed 'Don't Say Gay'? March 29, 2022 Updated: March 29, 2022 1:15 a.m.
1 of6 Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs the Parental Rights in Education bill at Classical Preparatory school Monday, March 28, 2022 in Shady Hills, Fla. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Douglas R. Clifford/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis displays the signed Parental Rights in Education, aka the Don't Say Gay bill, flanked by elementary school students during a news conference on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Classical Preparatory school in Shady Hills. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Douglas R. Clifford/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shows an image from the children's book Call Me Max by transgender author Kyle Lukoff moments before signing the Parental Rights in Education bill during a news conference on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Classical Preparatory school in Shady Hills. At left is an image of The Genderbread Person, a teaching tool used for breaking the concept of gender. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Douglas R. Clifford/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami. Gov. DeSantis has signed a bill that forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. The Republican governor signed the measure into law on Monday, March 28, 2022 following a news conference at a charter school in which he and several others spoke in support of it. Rebecca Blackwell/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has come under intense national scrutiny over legislation that critics have labeled the “Don't Say Gay" law.
The GOP legislation, which Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law Monday, bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through the third grade. Republicans argue that parents should broach these subjects with children. Democrats have said the law demonizes LGBTQ people by excluding them from classroom lessons.