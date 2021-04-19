EXPLAINER: What are charges against Chauvin in Floyd death?

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The 12 jurors deliberating the case against Derek Chauvin will have three counts to consider as they weigh whether he is responsible for the death of George Floyd.
Chauvin is charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The case comes down to two key questions — whether Chauvin caused Floyd's death and whether his actions were reasonable — and each charge requires a different element of proof as to Chauvin's state of mind.