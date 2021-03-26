EXPLAINER: Sanctioned Myanmar army businesses span spectrum

BANGKOK (AP) — The two huge Myanmar military-controlled conglomerates targeted by U.S. and UK sanctions following the army coup last month span a wide spectrum of businesses.
Human rights advocates applauded the decisions to target those companies and cut them off from dealings with banks and businesses in the United States and United Kingdom. Critics of the military's Feb. 1 coup, its jailing of Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian leaders, and its killings and imprisonment of thousands of mostly peaceful protesters say more needs to be done to pressure army leaders.