EXPLAINER: Reluctant witness won't testify in Chauvin trial STEVE KARNOWSKI and MICHAEL TARM April 14, 2021 Updated: April 14, 2021 1:32 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A friend of George Floyd who was with him the night he died won't testify at the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer charged in his death, the judge overseeing the case ruled Wednesday.
Derek Chauvin's defense attorney wanted to call Morries Hall to testify in an effort to shift blame for the death to Floyd himself, for his use of illicit drugs and other health problems.
