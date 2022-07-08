EXPLAINER: North Macedonia: А thorny road to the EU KONSTANTIN TESTORIDES and VESELIN TOSHKOV, Associated Press July 8, 2022 Updated: July 8, 2022 3:14 a.m.
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Nightly protests in North Macedonia over the past week have left dozens injured. At the heart of the turmoil is the small Balkan country’s long-running quest to join the European Union, a process that has faced one hurdle after the other.
The most recent obstacle is a veto by EU member Bulgaria. A French proposal for a compromise to address Bulgaria’s concerns has divided North Macedonia, sparking the sometimes violent protests. France's plan also met deep objections in Bulgaria and helped to bring down the government, which had accepted the compromise.
KONSTANTIN TESTORIDES and VESELIN TOSHKOV