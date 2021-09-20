EXPLAINER: New charge unlikely for ex-cops in Floyd death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Supreme Court's decision to overturn the third-degree murder conviction of a former Minneapolis police officer likely won’t change the cases against the three former officers charged in George Floyd’s death.
Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting manslaughter. Legal experts say last week’s ruling makes it highly unlikely that a charge of aiding and abetting third-degree murder would be added. Here’s a look at why, and where the cases stand.