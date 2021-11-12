EXPLAINER: How power and ideology define Xi's rise in China Nov. 12, 2021 Updated: Nov. 12, 2021 4:25 a.m.
A worker folds a flag near a sculpture of the Chinese Communist Party flag outside the Museum of the Communist Party of China here in Beijing, China, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Chinese leader Xi Jinping emerges from a party conclave this week not only more firmly ensconced in power than ever, but also with a stronger ideological and theoretical grasp on the ruling Communist Party's past, present and future.
Portraits of China's former top leaders from left Mao Zedong, Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin, Hu Jintao and including the current President Xi Jinping are seen at a military camp in Beijing, China, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. China's leaders have approved a resolution on the history of the ruling Communist Party that was expected to set the stage for President Xi Jinping to extend his rule next year during a four-day meeting of its Central Committee that ended Thursday.
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping emerged from a party conclave this week not only more firmly ensconced in power than ever, but also with a stronger ideological and theoretical grasp on the ruling Communist Party’s past, present and future. That lays the groundwork for him to take a third five-year term as party leader at next year’s national congress, elevating to the likes of Mao Zedong, who founded the People’s Republic in 1949, and Deng Xiaoping, who opened up the economy three decades later.
A look at some of the meaning behind the recent developments.