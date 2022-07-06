EXPLAINER: Factors behind Sydney's recent flood emergecies
ROD McGUIRK, Associated Press
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Parts of Australia’s largest city have been inundated by four major floods since March last year, leaving weary victims questioning how many times they can rebuild.
The latest disaster follows Sydney’s wettest-ever start to a year with dams overflowing and a sodden landscape incapable of absorbing more rain that must instead run into swollen waterways.