"Danke schön!" EU leaders, Obama give Merkel big sendoff RAF CASERT, Associated Press Oct. 22, 2021 Updated: Oct. 22, 2021 9:12 a.m.
BRUSSELS (AP) — Angela Merkel is still Germany's Chancellor, and might be still when European Union leaders meet again, yet they gave her a big farewell party at Friday's EU summit. Even Barack Obama made a cameo video appearance.
Attending her 107th summit, Merkel was feted by friend and foe alike in an informal ceremony behind closed doors early Friday, where they called her anything from a “compromise machine” to the EU's Eiffel Tower.