EU lifts mask requirement for air travel as pandemic ebbs

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Martin Meissner/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





BERLIN (AP) — The European Union will no longer require masks to be worn at airports and on planes starting next week amid the easing of coronavirus restrictions across the bloc, authorities said Wednesday.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency said it hoped the joint decision, made with the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, would mark “a big step forward in the normalization of air travel" for passengers and crews.