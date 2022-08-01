EU court limits national checks for migrant rescue ships

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top court ruled Monday that national maritime authorities cannot impound ships involved in search-and-rescue work on suspicion that they might be overloaded due to the number of migrants they plucked from the sea.
The European Court of Justice ruling came in response to an appeal by German migrant aid group Sea-Watch. Two of the German group's ships were forced to undergo inspections in Sicily in 2020 after disembarking migrants for taking aboard more people than they were authorized to carry.