BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union added the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands to its tax haven blacklist Tuesday, and also put Anguilla back on as a “non-cooperative jurisdiction” just a year after it was removed.

The EU said it made the additions largely due to “concerns that these three jurisdictions, which all have a zero or nominal-only rate of corporate income tax, are attracting profits without real economic activity.”