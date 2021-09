BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has removed three Superfund sites in Bloomington from an agency priority list, saying cleanup work at the PCB-tainted sites is now complete.

The EPA said monitoring will continue at the three sites, which were contaminated with polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs. The EPA says those toxic industrial chemicals can damage the nervous and reproductive systems and can cause cancer.