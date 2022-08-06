Dutch man accused in online harassment case found guilty

NEW WESTMINSTER, British Columbia (AP) — A Canadian jury found a Dutch man guilty on Saturday of extortion, harassment and other charges related to a case of a Canadian teenager who was blackmailed to expose herself in front of a webcam. The 15-year-old later committed suicide after detailing her harassment on a YouTube video watched by millions around the world.

The jury in the British Columbia Supreme Court trial of Aydin Coban has found him guilty on all charges he faced, including communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence and possession and distribution of child pornography in relation to the Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, teen Amanda Todd.