Dutch leader condemns violence by 'idiots' after rioting MIKE CORDER, Associated Press Nov. 22, 2021 Updated: Nov. 22, 2021 7:33 a.m.
1 of17 In this image taken from video, demonstrators protest against government restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Police fired warning shots, injuring an unknown number of people, as riots broke out Friday night in downtown Rotterdam at a demonstration against plans by the government to restrict access for unvaccinated people to some venues. (Media TV Rotterdam via AP) AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 In this image taken from video, police arrive as demonstrators protest against government restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Police fired warning shots, injuring an unknown number of people, as riots broke out Friday night in downtown Rotterdam at a demonstration against plans by the government to restrict access for unvaccinated people to some venues. (Media TV Rotterdam via AP) AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 In this image taken from video, demonstrators protest against government restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Police fired warning shots, injuring an unknown number of people, as riots broke out Friday night in downtown Rotterdam at a demonstration against plans by the government to restrict access for unvaccinated people to some venues. (Media TV Rotterdam via AP) AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 In this image taken from video, demonstrators protest against government restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Police fired warning shots, injuring an unknown number of people, as riots broke out Friday night in downtown Rotterdam at a demonstration against plans by the government to restrict access for unvaccinated people to some venues. (Media TV Rotterdam via AP) AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 Thousands take part in a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 People take part in a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 A dog owner takes images of a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 A protestor wears a sign reading "Freedom" during a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 Riot police uses a water canon against protestors during a demonstration against the reinforced measures of the Belgium government to counter the latest spike of the coronavirus in Brussels, Belgium, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Many among them also protested against the strong advice to get vaccinated and any moves to impose mandatory shots. Olivier Matthys/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 A protestors lights a flare during a demonstration against the reinforced measures of the Belgium government to counter the latest spike of the coronavirus in Brussels, Belgium, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Many among them also protested against the strong advice to get vaccinated and any moves to impose mandatory shots. Olivier Matthys/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 A protestors clash with riot police during a demonstration against the reinforced measures of the Belgium government to counter the latest spike of the coronavirus in Brussels, Belgium, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Many among them also protested against the strong advice to get vaccinated and any moves to impose mandatory shots. Olivier Matthys/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday condemned rioters in Rotterdam and other towns and cities across the Netherlands over the weekend as “idiots” and said police and prosecutors would bring them to justice.
Rutte's comments came after coronavirus protests in the Netherlands and Brussels descended into violence amid simmering anger at lockdown measures being put in place in an attempt to rein in soaring rates of infection.