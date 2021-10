BELLE CHASSE, La. (AP) — A dump truck swerved to avoid a school bus but hit and seriously injured a 9-year-old who had just left the bus, Louisiana State Police said Thursday.

The dump truck’s driver, Gregory Valentine, 61, of Donaldsonville, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on charges of negligent injuring, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license, a news release said.

Trooper Ross Brennan said in an email that he doesn’t know whether Valentine has an attorney who could speak for him.

The hospital where the child was taken would not provide a condition report Thursday because of privacy laws, Brennan said.

He said that because the child is a minor, police aren't releasing the child’s gender.

The accident happened Wednesday afternoon on Louisiana Highway 23 in Belle Chasse, a community in Plaquemines Parish, near New Orleans.

The bus had its stop signs extended and its lights flashing when the 1989 Ford dump truck came up behind it and swerved onto the right shoulder, the news release said.

It noted that other vehicles must stop at least 30 feet from a school bus that's picking up or dropping off children.