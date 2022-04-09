Ducklings could open doors to future careers for students BRIAN BREHM, The Winchester Star April 9, 2022 Updated: April 9, 2022 9:02 a.m.
WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Seven-year-old Kiah Anderson sat in her classroom at Quarles Elementary School on March 31 and held Moby Duck, a duckling she and her fellow second graders hatched in an incubator.
Moby is one of three ducks that were raised in teacher Nicole Hobson’s classroom these past few weeks as part of a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) learning project.
Written By
BRIAN BREHM, The Winchester Star