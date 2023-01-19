Drug company official gets 7 years for illegal drug imports

BOSTON (AP) — A partner in a drug company based in India that made about $3.5 million by selling and shipping millions of illegal and unapproved pills to the U.S. to people who did not have prescriptions has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison.

Manish Kumar, 34, was a partner in Mihu Business Solutions Pvt., Ltd., a Mumbai-based drug company which he operated through multiple entities, including All Herb Distributors, 365 Life Group, and Health Life 365 Co., federal prosecutors in Boston said in a statement Thursday.