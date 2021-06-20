Drought raises reliance on Nevada desert wildlife 'guzzlers' STEPHANIE CASTILLO, Las Vegas Review-Journal June 20, 2021 Updated: June 20, 2021 1:14 p.m.
1 of8 Water is prepared for transport by helicopter during an emergency water haul operation to replenish guzzlers around Valley of Fire State Park, Nev., and beyond on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. While the guzzlers are primarily utilized to assist the bighorn sheep population in the area, they also provide water for a variety of animals that populate the area. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP) Chase Stevens/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Seth Wilson, a Lathrop-Capurro memorial intern with the Nevada Department of Wildlife, right, replenishes water to be transported by helicopter during an emergency water haul operation at Valley of Fire State Park, Nev., Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Nevada is experiencing intense drought for the second year in a row. This year, 40% of the state is in exceptional drought — the highest level according to the National Weather Service. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP) Chase Stevens/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Rick Thielmann, chief pilot at the Nevada Department of Wildlife, releases water using a "Bambi Bucket" at the "flipper" guzzler in the Muddy Mountains, in Clark County, Nev., Tuesday, June 8, 2021, during an emergency water haul operation. While the guzzlers are primarily utilized to assist the bighorn sheep population in the area, they also provide water for a variety of animals that populate the area. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP) Chase Stevens/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Bighorn sheep roam the land at Valley of Fire State Park, Nev., on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. The Nevada Department of Wildlife is replenishing desert bighorn sheep’s only source of water for miles. Without the emergency intervention, animal populations will decline and ecosystem viability is threatened. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP) Chase Stevens/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Bighorn sheep roam the land at Valley of Fire State Park, Nev., Tuesday, June 8, 2021. The Nevada Department of Wildlife is replenishing desert bighorn sheep’s only source of water for miles. Without the emergency intervention, animal populations will decline and ecosystem viability is threatened. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP) Chase Stevens/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
LAS VEGAS (AP) — On a mountain in Nevada’s Valley of Fire State Park, a state wildlife biologist is refilling water tanks.
In the background, a helicopter precisely lowers a Bambi bucket holding about 200 gallons of water into a receptacle and quickly leaves to haul more water. As the helicopter circles back down to the base of the mountain, a six-man crew is refilling five water receptacles for the next water draw.
