Driver killed, passenger injured in highway crash

STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — A Boston man died in a multi-car highway crash in Stoughton on New Year's Eve, Massachusetts State Police said Friday.

The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday on Route 24 near exit 20. Police said 34-year-old Brandon Rose lost control of his car and struck a guardrail and then another vehicle.

They said Rose was then he was struck by a third vehicle, a Jeep driven by a 32-year-old Milton man, as he exited his car.

Rose died from his injuries and a 25-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries. The drivers of the other vehicles involved were not injured.

Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.