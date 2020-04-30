Driver in Northern California ocean cliff plunge identified

PACIFICA, Calif. (AP) — The California Highway Patrol has identified a San Francisco woman as the driver of an SUV that plunged off Highway 1 in San Mateo County and disappeared into the ocean last year.

A missing person report, human remains and a driver’s license that were found later, and DNA matching confirm that Tracey Ivori Sinclair was the driver of the 2007 Lexus recorded by another vehicle’s dash cam as it went off the road at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 30, the CHP said Wednesday.

“The video footage depicted the driver of a Lexus SUV veer off the roadway for an unknown reason and subsequently plunge into the ocean below,” the CHP said.

An extensive air, ground and sea search that included dive teams did not find the vehicle or its driver and dangerous ocean conditions forced an end to those efforts.

In the ensuing months, human remains and Sinclair’s driver’s license were found on Montara State Beach. Records also showed the registered owner of the SUV was Sinclair and that family members had filed a missing person report.

A DNA match was made by the San Mateo County coroner’s office, the CHP said.