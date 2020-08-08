Driver crashes into toll plaza, charged with DUI

Police arrested a Massachusetts man who drove a pickup into a concrete barrier at a toll plaza in New Hampshire and said he was impaired when he crashed.

Robert Scott Jr., 67, of Hopkinton, Massachusetts, ran into the concrete barrier at the toll plaza in Dover, New Hampshire, Thursday at about 1 p.m.

No one was hurt other than Scott, who was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for treatment, the police said.

New Hampshire State Police arrested him at the scene of the crash on charges of driving under the influence and reckless operation. It is Scott's second DUI charge, police said in a statement.

No one answered a phone call at a number listed for Scott, and it was unclear if he has an attorney. Police said they released Scott from custody and he is scheduled to appear in court in September.