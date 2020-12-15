https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Driver-arrested-after-driving-wrong-way-on-15803621.php
Driver arrested after driving wrong way on Chandler freeway
CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — A man who allegedly drove the wrong way on a freeway in Chandler was found asleep in his vehicle before being arrested Tuesday, authorities said.
Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said 39-year-old Jorge Dominguez of Tucson was spotted going the wrong way on Interstate 10 around 2 a.m. Tuesday.
They said Dominguez pulled his vehicle onto the shoulder of the freeway and a Gila River police officer found him asleep at the wheel.
DPS officials said it was determined that Dominguez showed signs of impairment and he was booked into a Maricopa County jail on suspicion of aggravated DUI.
It was unclear Tuesday afternoon if Dominguez has a lawyer yet.
