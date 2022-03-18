Draghi leads push for common EU response to energy crisis FRANCES D'EMILIO, Associated Press March 18, 2022 Updated: March 18, 2022 11:59 a.m.
1 of8 Prime Ministers of, from left, Spain Pedro Sanchez, Portugal Antonio Costa, Italy Mario Draghi attend a press conference at the end of a quadrilateral meeting between Italy, Portugal, Spain, and Greece in Rome, Friday, March 18, 2022, to talk about energy security in Europe ahead of the European Council of 24 and 25 March in Brussels. Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis attended the meeting in a video conference. Gregorio Borgia/AP Show More Show Less
ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Mario Draghi on Friday hosted a huddle of leaders from three fellow Mediterranean countries to push for an urgent, common European response to the energy crisis, which has been worsened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and is threatening the economic recovery of small businesses and ordinary citizens.
The prime ministers of Spain and Portugal participated in person in the meeting in Rome, while Greece’s leader, who is positive for COVID-19, joined in by video hookup from Athens.
Written By
FRANCES D'EMILIO