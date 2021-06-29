Dozens in Bucharest gather to protest Czech Roma man's death STEPHEN McGRATH AND NICOLAE DUMITRACHE , Associated Press June 29, 2021 Updated: June 29, 2021 1:20 p.m.
1 of14 People hold banners during a rally called by Roma organizations to honor a Roma man Stanislav Tomas who died after police officers held him in the Czech Republic, in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Tomas died after a police officer responding to a call about an altercation knelt on his neck. Police said the preliminary investigation showed no link between the police intervention and the man's death. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
BUCHAREST (AP) — More than a hundred people gathered outside the Czech Republic’s embassy in Bucharest Tuesday to protest the death of a Roma man following an incident with Czech police earlier this month.
Video footage of the detention of the Roma man, in the northern Czech city of Teplice on June 19, shows a policeman kneeling on his neck for several minutes. The Roma man later died in an ambulance.
Written By
STEPHEN McGRATH AND NICOLAE DUMITRACHE