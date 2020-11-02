Downtown Indianapolis businesses prep for possible unrest

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Some buildings and businesses in downtown Indianapolis have boarded up windows and taken other security steps to prepare for possible unrest surrounding Election Day.

An eye care practice on Monument Circle and a nearby bank put up boards over the weekend after both businesses suffered extensive damage during May disturbances after the death of George Floyd, WISH-TV reported.

Danielle Cooney, the general manager of Soupremacy restaurant near the circle, doesn't want to board up but fears that if the election gets so heated and emotional, some people could act out.

“I have to make the decision that’s best for my stuff and my store, and I do think that will be boarding up at some point,” Cooney said.

Police have told Coomey they don’t believe there will be civil unrest on Election Day, but she's not so sure.

“I am prepared for it and I’ll be prepared all week,” Coomey said.