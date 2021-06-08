Down Under criminals tricked into using FBI-run message app NICK PERRY, Associated Press June 8, 2021 Updated: June 8, 2021 12:09 a.m.
In this undated photo supplied by the New Zealand police, a box containing a large amounts of cash is seen after being discovered during a police raid as part of Operation Trojan. Authorities in Australia and New Zealand Tuesday, June 8, 2021, say they've dealt a huge blow against organized crime after hundreds of criminals were tricked into using a messaging app that was being secretly run by the FBI. (New Zealand Police via AP)
New Zealand police National Organized Crime Group Director, Detective Superintendent Greg Williams addresses the media on Operation Trojan at the Auckland Central Police headquarters, in New Zealand, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Authorities in Australia and New Zealand said Tuesday that they've dealt a huge blow against organized crime after hundreds of criminals were tricked into using a messaging app that was being secretly run by the FBI. (Jed Bradley/NZ Herald via AP)
In this undated photo supplied by the New Zealand police, a bag of marijuana is displayed during a police raid as part of Operation Trojan. Authorities in Australia and New Zealand said Tuesday, June 8, 2021, they've dealt a huge blow to organized crime after hundreds of criminals were tricked into using a messaging app that was being secretly run by the FBI. (New Zealand Police via AP)
In this undated photo supplied by the New Zealand police, a large amount of cash is displayed during a police raid as part of Operation Trojan. Authorities in Australia and New Zealand said Tuesday, June 8, 2021, they've dealt a huge blow to organized crime after hundreds of criminals were tricked into using a messaging app that was being secretly run by the FBI. (New Zealand Police via AP)
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Authorities in Australia and New Zealand said Tuesday they've dealt a huge blow to organized crime after hundreds of criminals were tricked into using a messaging app that was being secretly run by the FBI.
Police said criminal gangs thought the encrypted app called ANOM was safe from snooping when, in fact, authorities for months had been monitoring millions of messages about drug smuggling, money laundering and even planned killings.