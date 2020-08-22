Double amputee wants everyone to smile

CLARKSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Many have seen him, but few know his story. His name is Quinton Head, 36, of Clarksville, and he’s been between Oak Grove and Hopkinsville over the past month dancing and waving a cardboard sign that simply says “Smile.”

“A lot of people see the cardboard and they think I’m a guy asking for money,” he said. “They try their hardest not to look, but when they do look, they see it says smile.”

Friday afternoon, Head danced near his wheelchair at the corner of the Marathon Hi Road in Oak Grove. Cars honked, children waved and some people stopped to hand him a few dollars.

“I don’t expect the money,” he said. “That’s just extra, but I do appreciate it because that makes me feel like I’m at a job.”

Head said getting a traditional job as a felon and a double amputee amid the COVID-19 pandemic has been hard.

Head lost his legs from the knees down and part of his fingers in a hot water accident around 8 months old. He was adopted shortly after so his recollection of life before his late parents Freeman and Shirley Head is a blur.

“My whole past is a mystery that I don’t know that I want to figure out,” he said of his infancy.

Growing up, Head said his parents wouldn’t let his handicap hinder him. He remembers mowing the lawn and having chores just like his siblings.

“They taught me to work,” he said. “They didn’t care that I didn’t have legs.”

Head said he’s worked a few jobs in the past at area factories, but he hasn’t landed a job since he got out of prison for a two-year drug paraphernalia sentence.

“Companies have loopholes to not hire me,” he said. “They will find any legal ways around it.”

Rather than sit around and do nothing, Head said he felt the Lord telling him to do what he does best — make people smile.

“All my life I’ve been told that every time people see me, they see me smiling,” he said. “Even when I was in prison, I was told I was always smiling. So, when I got out, I decided I wanted to work in some way.”

Earlier this week, Head’s sign caught the attention of local contractor Shane Pollock as he was heading to his office at SAFE Construction.

“I had to stop to learn why this man was so driven to bring happiness to others,” Pollock said in a Facebook post. “I stopped and visited with Quinton for nearly 30 minutes hearing his story. I can truly say I was touched by his love for people and faith in God.”

Pollock has started a GoFundMe page on Quinton’s behalf with the hopes of stabilizing him, getting him his own handicap accessible vehicle and creating his own business.

So far, the fund has raised $2,426 of a $100,000 goal. Pollock said he didn’t tell Head about the fundraiser, but he hopes to present him the funds raised soon.

“His struggles are far from over as he works to keep a roof over his head,” he said. “I gave him what I could and wish I could give him more so he can continue to bring joy to others around this and other communities.

“There are not enough Quinton Head’s in this world,” Pollock continued. “Thank you Quinton for blessing the lives of others around you with joy and happiness.”

Head said he’s just doing what the Lord told him.

“I honestly just go and the Lord talks to my spirit,” he said. “When God is telling me something, I’ve learned to listen. The Lord, no matter what, is going to get his message through.”