Donors helping man buy home after 25 years in prison

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man who was released from prison after nearly 25 years plans to buy a house after a public plea by his supporters raised more than $265,000.

Michael Thompson, 69, plans to settle in Genesee County near his family.

“I’m thankful,” the Flint native told MLive-The Flint Journal. “I’m planning on moving in as soon as I can."

Thompson was released from prison last week after his sentence was reduced by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. He was convicted of drug and gun crimes and wouldn't have been eligible for parole until 2038.

Whitmer said Thompson had accepted responsibility and was serving an excessive sentence. A GoFundMe effort is trying to raise $300,000 for housing, food and other necessities.

“Individuals with past drug or felony convictions are usually ineligible for public housing. So Michael is entirely dependent on the support of friends, family and the kindness of strangers to secure a suitable place to live," the website says.