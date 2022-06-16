Skip to main content
"Donate at Checkout" campaign at Houseman's gives over $1,500 to Bread of Life Pantry

Community giving helps hundreds of local families

Cathie CrewStaff writer

Bread of Life Pantry was presented with a donation of $!,566 from Houseman's "Donate at Checkout" campaign over Memorial Day Weekend. Pictured, left to right, are Darla Brandsetter, Kelly Morton, Gabrie Bolles, and Lynne Mills.  
Photo courtesy of Bread of Life Pantry

BALDWIN — The Bread of Life Pantry teamed up with Houseman’s Foods over the Memorial Day weekend for the annual “Donate at Checkout” campaign. Over $1,566 was donated during the campaign.

Pantry volunteers Eloise Wilson and Annette Grinnell were on hand to thank shoppers for helping feed the hungry.

“This is amazing,” director Lynne Mills said. “We want to thank everyone who participated in donating. Your contributions are making a difference for hundreds of families in our community.”

Additional “Donate at Checkout” campaigns will take place over the July 4 and Labor Day weekends, offering more opportunities to give, she added.

FOOD GARDEN

The Lake County Community Food Council partnered with the Bread of Life Pantry to create a food garden at the Grand Oaks Nursing Home recently.

“We opened, replenished the soil, planted and dedicated the garden to Grand Oaks Nursing home with a beautiful handmade sign,” Mills said. “Thank you to Karen Marshall, virginia Scholton and Patty Rivard for helping to prep to garden beds.”

In addition, the community garden at the Baldwin Congregational Church was expanded, with volunteers from Michigan State University Extension and the Lake County Community Food Council planting.

“Thank you all for helping make this program thrive,” Mills said. “Happy growing.”

