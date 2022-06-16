"Donate at Checkout" campaign at Houseman's gives over $1,500 to Bread of Life Pantry
Community giving helps hundreds of local families
Cathie Crew, Staff writer
BALDWIN — The Bread of Life Pantry teamed up with Houseman’s Foods over the Memorial Day weekend for the annual “Donate at Checkout” campaign. Over $1,566 was donated during the campaign.
Pantry volunteers Eloise Wilson and Annette Grinnell were on hand to thank shoppers for helping feed the hungry.