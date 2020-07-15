Dollywood no longer requiring reservations amid pandemic

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (AP) — Dollywood has lifted a requirement put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic that requires its guests to make reservations before coming to the theme park.

The Tennessee park announced the change Tuesday, saying it’s based on positive guest satisfaction scores and reviews about its operating environment.

Dollywood Theme Park and Dollywood’s Splash Country Water Park reopened in mid-June. To promote social distancing, season passholders have been required to reserve the date and time they will visit, while general admission guests have bought date-based tickets.

Now, one-day tickets and multi-day tickets are valid for a five-day window after the selected date. Passholder reservations are still required at Splash Country.

Guests are required to wear masks at Dollywood, but not on water attractions at Splash Country or Dollywood and on select roller coasters.