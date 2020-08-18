Dodge County prosecutor pleads guilty to driving drunk

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — An eastern Nebraska county prosecutor pleaded guilty to drunken driving and was sentenced to probation during a hearing in which the judge called him “a garden-variety drunk.”

Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass pleaded guilty Monday to first-offense DUI, a misdemeanor, and was given 15 months of probation, a $500 fine and an interlock device that Glass must use anytime he drives over the next 60 days, the Omaha World-Herald reported. The interlock device is connected to a vehicle's ignition. The driver must blow into it and if the driver's alcohol reading exceeds the legal limit, the car won't start.

If Glass fails to comply with the terms of his probation, he will go to jail for seven days Judge, Robert Wester said.

“Please don’t take offense at what I’m about to say,” Wester said to Glass during the sentencing. “You’re a garden-variety drunk. When you accept that, we’ll all be better off. You do not have to live like that anymore.”

Glass was arrested on the charge on March 23 after another motorist reported following Glass as he swerved and hit curbs in a residential area near Fremont. A breath test registered his blood-alcohol content at .142. The legal limit is .08.

Glass apologized for his behavior.

“To say it’s been a rough few months is an understatement,” he said during the sentencing. “I could sit here and give you a bunch of excuses. I’m just sorry and embarrassed.”

But Glass also acknowledged he has “relapsed a couple of times” since attending an in-patient alcohol rehab program in April. Prosecutors said video evidence shows Glass going to a Fremont convenience store after completing that program and buying single-serving bottles of liquor that he poured into a fountain drink.

Glass also wasn't charged for having a handgun in his glove compartment when he was arrested, even though he did not have a permit to carry a concealed weapon. The judge told Glass that he cannot carry a gun as part of his probation.

Glass continues to serve as Dodge County Attorney, a position he has held since 2011. He was re-elected to a four-year term in 2018.