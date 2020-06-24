Doddridge is lone West Virginia county without virus case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia is again down to one county with no confirmed coronavirus cases.

Health officials in Webster County said Tuesday the county has recorded its first positive virus case.

That leaves Doddridge County as the only one among the state’s 55 counties without a confirmed case.

Doddridge County, located in the north-central part of the state, has a population of about 8,400 residents. It is one of a dozen counties with populations under 10,000.

Webster County had reported a positive case last month but it was later determined the case belonged to another county.

There are at about 2,600 coronavirus cases in the state with at least 92 deaths.

___

Follow AP pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak