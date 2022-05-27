Documents reveal sea burials for 13 USS Indianapolis sailors AUDREY McAVOY, Associated Press May 27, 2022 Updated: May 27, 2022 1:35 a.m.
1 of8 FILE - In this July 10, 1945, photo provided by U.S. Navy, the USS Indianapolis (CA 35) is shown off the Mare Island Navy Yard, in Vallejo, Calif. The U.S. Navy on Friday, May 27, 2022, said it has changed the status of 13 sailors who were lost when Japanese torpedoes sank the USS Indianapolis July 30, 1945. There were only 316 survivors among the ship's crew of 1,195 sailors. About 300 went down with the ship and about 900 men were set adrift. (U.S. Navy via AP) AP Show More Show Less
HONOLULU (AP) — Navy Seaman 2nd Class George David Payne was just 17 years old when a Japanese submarine torpedoed his ship in the last weeks of World War II, sinking the vessel and killing him along with more than 800 other U.S. sailors.
For decades, his family thought he was missing in action. But now the Navy says newly analyzed documents show he was actually buried at sea.