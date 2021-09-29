Doctors: Pandemic has dire effects on Idaho kids, babies

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho's unchecked spread of the highly contagious delta variant is sending more kids and babies to hospitals with complications from COVID-19, state health care professionals said Wednesday.
Major hospitals and health care clinics in southwestern Idaho are seeing more premature babies born to COVID-19-positive mothers, more children requiring hospitalization and more kids of all ages experiencing mental health problems because of the pandemic, several doctors from Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Health System, Primary Health Group and Mountain States Neonatology said during a news conference.