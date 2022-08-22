Divers find body in search for missing California teen

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Show More Show Less 3 of 3





TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Divers searching for a missing 16-year-old girl said they found a car with a body inside it in a Northern California reservoir, not far from where she attended a huge party weeks ago. The FBI was at the scene as authorities worked to confirm its identity, the sheriff's office said.

Volunteer divers with a group called Adventures with Purpose said they found Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, on Sunday inside her car, which they said came to rest upside down under about 14 feet of water in the Prosser Reservoir. Their message on Facebook said the family had been informed. A website set up by her family was updated Sunday to say that the search was suspended due to unconfirmed reports.